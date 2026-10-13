KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/13 KVCR Midday News: Proposition 38 Explainer, California May Face Hurdles to Implement Anti-ICE Bills & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
- Californians will vote on Proposition 38 in November. That measure would set aside billions of dollars for health research grants.
- California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a package of 21 bills aimed at protecting immigrant communities as the state sees an increase in federal immigration enforcement. But legal experts and immigration advocates say the state faces legal challenges in trying to enforce them.
- The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will remain closed today because of technical problems stemming from Sunday's storm.
- The San Diego Police Department is exploring the use of AI to help officers write reports. This comes after a previous ban on AI-generated reports.
- The Goliath roller coaster has been temporarily closed at Six Flags Magic Mountain, along with similar rides throughout the chain following a death on the ride at Six Flags Over Georgia.