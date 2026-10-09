10/9 KVCR Midday: Calvert says he's 'consistent' conservative and more 'Prop in a minute' explainers
Today's top stories:
Ken Calvert vs. Young Kim: Calvert Says He's the "Consistent Conservative" in CA-40
Republican candidates Ken Calvert and Young Kim are battling it out in the race for California’s 40th congressional district that stretches from Mission Viejo in Orange County to Woodcrest in Riverside County.
It is one of the only safe Republican seats in Southern California. In order to appeal to the district’s moderate voters, Kim has tried to distance herself from President Trump’s MAGA politics, while Calvert has gone all in.
Calvert spoke to KVCR's Madison Aument earlier this week to share more.
Prop in a minute explainers
KVCR and the California Newsroom are bringing you a closer look at the California propositions on the November ballot.
- Proposition 2 in November would expand the state’s Rainy Day Fund. CalMatters.
- Proposition 3 would extend a special tax on high income Californians that funds public schools. KCRB.
Proposition 4 would let state and local governments establish public campaign funds for candidates. CapRadio.