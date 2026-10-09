10/9 KVCR Midday: Calvert says he's 'consistent' conservative and more 'Prop in a minute' explainers

Today's top stories:

Republican candidates Ken Calvert and Young Kim are battling it out in the race for California’s 40th congressional district that stretches from Mission Viejo in Orange County to Woodcrest in Riverside County.

It is one of the only safe Republican seats in Southern California. In order to appeal to the district’s moderate voters, Kim has tried to distance herself from President Trump’s MAGA politics, while Calvert has gone all in.

Calvert spoke to KVCR's Madison Aument earlier this week to share more.

Prop in a minute explainers

KVCR and the California Newsroom are bringing you a closer look at the California propositions on the November ballot.