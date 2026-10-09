Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/9/26

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside finally has a city inspector general, two years after the position was approved by Riverside voters. What took so long?

2. A judge has given the green light to San Bernardino County to change ambulance services from AMR to a consortium of local fire agencies.

3. And lastly today, the state Attorney General says seven Inland Empire cities and the county of Riverside are not following the law that requires them to shield residents from heavy truck traffic.

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