10/16 KVCR Midday News: Famous bald eagle Jackie's cause of death revealed, voters in Banning to decide fate of large warehouse

Today's top stories:

1. The hundreds of thousands of fans of Jackie, the internet-famous bald eagle, finally have answers about how she died. Jackie unexpectedly passed away in August after weeks in intensive care. KVCR.

2. Banning residents will have a chance to decide the fate of a large warehouse project. That's because opponents of the project were able to gather thousands of signatures to get them on the ballot. KVCR.

3. California Attorney General Rob Bonta is suing the Trump administration over immigration arrests at state courthouses. It's his 100th lawsuit against the administration. Cap Radio.

4. A fire that broke out in the studios of KESQTV in Thousand Palms prompted an evacuation and temporary halt to operations, the blaze reportedly started shortly into the 5 a.m. Thursday newscast of the ABC affiliate. City News Service.

5. Fire weather and strong winds are raising concerns across Southern California ahead of the weekend. LAist/City News Service.