Inland Empire state workers join historic strike over pay, benefits

California state workers based in the Inland Empire joined a statewide strike Wednesday, as thousands of employees walked off the job amid stalled contract negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.

About 200 workers picketed outside the state-operated Rosa Parks Memorial Building in downtown San Bernardino. The one-day walkout was organized by SEIU Local 1000, which represents roughly 100,000 state employees across about 140 departments.

The union said the strike was the first in its 44-year history. About 5,000 workers in essential health and safety positions were exempted from the action, according to the union.

Among the union’s main demands is a 20% salary increase over three years, with raises of 7% in 2026, another 7% in 2027 and 6% in 2028. The union says workers need higher wages to keep up with inflation and make up for previous wage deferrals or cuts.

Gary Bright, a Caltrans employee who has worked for the state for 27 years, said rising living costs make the negotiations especially important.

“With the economy being the way it is right now, and how hard it is, every little penny counts,” Bright said. “So every little thing that they can give to us that they promise us, we want it because we deserve it.”

The union is also pushing for increased state contributions toward employee health care costs and stronger retirement and benefits protections.

Another point of contention is the governor’s requirement that state employees work in person four days a week. SEIU Local 1000 has opposed the mandate and criticized Newsom’s veto of bipartisan legislation that would have allowed individual state agencies to establish their own telework policies.

The union has also filed unfair practice charges with the state’s Public Employment Relations Board, accusing the California Department of Human Resources of failing to bargain in good faith.

Vanessa Cisterone, a nurse at Patton State Hospital, said she wants the governor’s administration to negotiate in good faith.

“They came to the table with their pre-order to deny all finance, deny everything,” Cisterone said. “So that’s not fair bargaining when you come to the table and you pass proposals and they’re denying everything.”

In a statement, CalHR said it remains committed to reaching an agreement with the union and continues to be available at the bargaining table.

The department said it is coordinating with SEIU Local 1000 and other state agencies to prepare for potential disruptions to government operations, including maintaining contingency plans and providing guidance and support to departments.

The two sides are scheduled to enter mediation on October 30 as they seek to resolve the contract dispute.

