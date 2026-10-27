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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/25/26 - Rapper Figgy Baby, Upcoming Performances and a New Release

By Toni Lopez
Published October 27, 2026 at 12:01 AM PDT

For this edition of KVC-Arts it's Toni Lopez at the helm once again in conversation with Andrew Figueroa, though as a performer, they go by Figgy Baby, an internationally touring, non-binary Mexican music maker and rapper, based in Los Angeles. Their music highlights the fluidity and range of the human condition, redefining the limits of self-expression. Figgy Baby has two shows in the very near future… October 30th at House of Blues Anaheim and Nov 1st at UCR. Also - a brand new song just ABOUT to be out.

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