KVC-Arts 10/25/26 - Rapper Figgy Baby, Upcoming Performances and a New Release

For this edition of KVC-Arts it's Toni Lopez at the helm once again in conversation with Andrew Figueroa, though as a performer, they go by Figgy Baby, an internationally touring, non-binary Mexican music maker and rapper, based in Los Angeles. Their music highlights the fluidity and range of the human condition, redefining the limits of self-expression. Figgy Baby has two shows in the very near future… October 30th at House of Blues Anaheim and Nov 1st at UCR. Also - a brand new song just ABOUT to be out.

