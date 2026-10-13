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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/11/26 - Young Frankenstein at the Lewis Family Playhouse

By David Fleming
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:02 PM PDT

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein hit the theatres in 1974 and became an instant classic! Brooks adapted it to become a stage show which opened on Broadway in 2007, including song and dance sequences and SO much more!

David Fleming speaks with Patrick McMahon, who plays the monster in the stage adaptation running October 16th-25th at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, presented by Inland Valley Repertory Theatre. Hear about the similarities with the movie, some differences, and SOME things which you can get ONLY on stage…NOT on screen.

Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein hit the theatres in 1974 and became an instant classic! Brooks adapted it to become a stage show which opened on Broadway in 2007, including song and dance sequences and SO much more!

David Fleming speaks with Patrick McMahon, who plays the monster in the stage adaptation running October 16th-25th at the Lewis Family Playhouse in Rancho Cucamonga, presented by Inland Valley Repertory Theatre. Hear about the similarities with the movie, some differences, and SOME things which you can get ONLY on stage…NOT on screen.

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David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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