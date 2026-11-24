KVC-Arts 11/22/26 - Toni Lorene Baker, The Wiz, The Voice and More
The Wiz! An incredible retelling of The Wizard of Oz!
This wonderful pop and funk driven adaptation first hit Broadway in 1975, was made into a film within three years, and is now touring the U.S. with a stop at the Fox in Riverside November 30th and December 1st.
For this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Toni Lorene Baker, playing Glinda - The Good Witch. We'll hear about the show... the adaptation and the music, as well as a bit about her time before this tour. A University of Austin-Texas graduate, she ended up performing on a cruise ship, thinking it would be a good opportunity to hone her craft and save some money at the same time. It was indeed that, but also served to open several doors for her - including the time(s) she just blew us ALL away on The Voice!