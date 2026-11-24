The Wiz! An incredible retelling of The Wizard of Oz!

This wonderful pop and funk driven adaptation first hit Broadway in 1975, was made into a film within three years, and is now touring the U.S. with a stop at the Fox in Riverside November 30th and December 1st.

For this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Toni Lorene Baker, playing Glinda - The Good Witch. We'll hear about the show... the adaptation and the music, as well as a bit about her time before this tour. A University of Austin-Texas graduate, she ended up performing on a cruise ship, thinking it would be a good opportunity to hone her craft and save some money at the same time. It was indeed that, but also served to open several doors for her - including the time(s) she just blew us ALL away on The Voice!

