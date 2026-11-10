KVC-Arts 11/8/26 - Al Pitrelli and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra 2026 Tour

Trans-Siberian Orchestra starts their 2026 tour of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve very soon. It's bigger and better, to quote both Al Pitrelli and every press release ever sent out. And to add to that, it's the 30th anniversary of TSO, so there'll be some special and notable changes here and there. And of course they go beyond the story of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. There's always a "greatest hits" kinda portion of the shows as well.

David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli, and beyond SOME song-specific questions, they address the storytelling aspect to successful delivery of a song, and the timing of it all...the rather quick transition from "Christmas Eve Sarajevo 12/24," from the Savatage release, Dead Winter Dead...to a conversation around Paul O'Neills breakfast table...to Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Learn more about not just what that song represented, but what Al saw in his mind's eye before bringing it to life. This just moments after Al read the score and said to Paul, "Dude! What's with the Christmas song?"

And then it became...this!