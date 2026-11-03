KVC-Arts 11/1/2026 - Don McLean
Don McLean will be at the Lewis Family Playhouse soon. He and David Fleming speak about his early days traveling and playing with Pete Seeger. And more importantly learning from him. And of course just a bit on American Pie, Vincent, Killing Me Softly… and his method for writing songs, with words just sort of…falling out.
Don McLean will be at the Lewis Family Playhouse soon. He and David Fleming speak about his early days traveling and playing with Pete Seeger. And more importantly learning from him. And of course just a bit on American Pie, Vincent, Killing Me Softly… and his method for writing songs, with words just sort of…falling out.