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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 11/1/2026 - Don McLean

By David Fleming
Published November 3, 2026 at 1:43 PM PST

Don McLean will be at the Lewis Family Playhouse soon. He and David Fleming speak about his early days traveling and playing with Pete Seeger. And more importantly learning from him. And of course just a bit on American Pie, Vincent, Killing Me Softly… and his method for writing songs, with words just sort of…falling out.

Don McLean will be at the Lewis Family Playhouse soon. He and David Fleming speak about his early days traveling and playing with Pete Seeger. And more importantly learning from him. And of course just a bit on American Pie, Vincent, Killing Me Softly… and his method for writing songs, with words just sort of…falling out.

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David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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