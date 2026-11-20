Trans-Siberian Orchestra is JUST about to hit the road again for their 2026 tour of The Ghosts of Christmas Eve. They ALWAYS add something new to their tours, and this year will be no different.

David Fleming once again welcomes Al Pitrelli as they continue to talk about the generational aspect of the tours. With this being the 30 year anniversary of the band, some of the "repeat offenders" (as Al lovingly calls them) have brought their children, and even their grandchildren.

No matter how often Al and David speak, they will ALWAYS strive to find something they haven't spoken of before...or if they have, then a deeper level of addressing it.