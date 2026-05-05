KVC-Arts 5/3/26 - Chris Thayer, One Foot in the Grave & More

On the previous KVC-Arts we heard from Chris Thayer about several albums with a fair amount of crossover in style, feel and execution. All WELL worth getting - and highly advisable! This continues on this edition of the program, though withe a much more focused look (and listen) on the most recent. One Foot In the Grave, a 2026 release, kicks off hard and heavy with Dynamite. Other tracks you may recognize if you've been going to Chris Thayer and the TCB shows for any amount of time, as a few come from the past, but are given SUCH a wonderful treatment, and ALL worth a LOUD listen!

We'll hear about the songs, the difference between the cd and the vinyl release, Chris's YouTube channel and more.