KVC-Arts 5/31/26 - Andrea Grant & Modern Natives: An Illustrated Collection of Coast Salish Myths

Modern Natives: An Illustrated Collection of Reimagined Coast Salish Myths. This is the latest from Andrea Grant. The Coast Salish people inhabit the Northwestern US and Southwest British Columbia, and this book is more than a reimagining of myths - some of the stories are interwoven with the experiences of the author... as a girl and in her young adulthood. Marvelous illustrations through and through as well.

The previous KVC-Arts gave us a bit of an introduction to Andrea, then explored some of her spoken word and past and present films. On this edition of the program we'll hear more about this absolutely wonderful new book, as well as some of her work in the world of graphic novels. I was pleased to discover some which explored and told of some Native American mythology, as well as a REALLY cool Edgar Allen Poe adaptation (to name just a couple . These were just like the Illustrated classics I fell in love with as a child). We also heard a bit about Minx, Andrea's superhero alter-ego which initially came to us in 4 issues but is now assembled into a single book. Minx works her way into the Modern Natives book as well.

MUCH, much more at andreagrant.com.