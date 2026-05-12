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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 5/10/26 - Jonathan Karrant & The Joe Alterman Trio Live in Concert

By David Fleming
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:01 AM PDT

Jonathan Karrant joins David Fleming to spotlight his latest release, "Jonathan Karrant With The Joe Alterman Trio: LIVE IN CONCERT. Two tunes from "On and On" made it to this concert and it's really nice to see (and hear) the evolution OF these tunes. The others are tunes which are attention getters, just scanning the back of the disc. Some you may only know of as instrumentals... and Jonathan delivers FUN, fun takes! The first broadcast of this show happened to fall on Mother's Day, and we just HAPPEN to begin the program he released FOR Mother's Day!

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