KVC-Arts 5/17/26 - Jonathan Karrant's Latest Release... And His Next

Jonathan Karrant with The Joe Alterman Trio is an absolutely FANTASTIC release. On this edition of KVC-Arts, David Fleming speaks with Jonathan about the album, and we'll get a touch of the music as well. Blending jazz standards with tunes from jazz greats - which may or may not be a so called "standard." Tunes which you may associate with Nancy Wilson, Les McCann, Wes Montgomery... even Jerry Lewis! Mix these in with a couple pop megahits with a WONDERFUL jazz treatment (Your Song, Everybody's Talking, Don't Let Me be Lonely Tonight), and you have "Jonathan Karrant with The Joe Alterman Trio Live in Concert." This - and a sneak peak at his NEXT release, due out in September.