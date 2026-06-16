KVC-Arts 6/14/26 - Tim Flores & Kttyhawk

Kittyhawk was formed in 1977 as a very unique jazz fusion group. Beyond drums and percussion from a rather young Michael Jochum, the group featured Richard Elliot on the Lyricon or sax, as well as Daniel Bortz and Paul Edwards providing a combination of two Chapman Sticks, or one stick by Edwards, with Bortz on guitar or cello.

A VERY unique sound which dominated the clubs in Southern California and beyond in the late 70's and into the 80's, with several REALLY wonderful albums!

But they'd never recorded a live album. Enter Tim Flores and Tim Flores Productions. For the last four years, Tim spoke with the original members, worked countless hours tracking down bootleg recordings, and with the help of some incredible engineers, restoring some recordings which otherwise would not be usable.

The result is "Kittyhawk: Reclaimed Bootlegs," songs captured live through a variety of clandestine recordings. This includes a few songs which had never made it TO a recording, and a few songs giving us a live feel on studio favorites.

David Fleming and Tim spoke at great length about Kittyhawk. The history... the album and so much more. This will be presented over the next couple of KVC-Arts, though each segment stands alone quite nicely, exploring a new favorite in the world of jazz fusion... made up of some rather old moments.