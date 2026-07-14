KVC-Arts 7/12/26 - FNX - History, Emmys and More!

At the Regional Emmys on June 27th 2026, FNX | First Nations Experience received 7 nominations and won four. Two of the wins were for the show Navajo Highways, a WONDERFUL children's show which entertains as well as teaches, conceived of and realized by Pete Sands (pictured). On this edition of KVC-Arts we'll hear from FNX Station Manager Frank Blanquet about the history and various aspects of FNX, as well as a couple of the programs which received nominations and/or wins - including Navajo Highways.