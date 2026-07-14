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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 7/12/26 - FNX - History, Emmys and More!

By David Fleming
Published July 14, 2026 at 12:50 PM PDT

At the Regional Emmys on June 27th 2026, FNX | First Nations Experience received 7 nominations and won four. Two of the wins were for the show Navajo Highways, a WONDERFUL children's show which entertains as well as teaches, conceived of and realized by Pete Sands (pictured). On this edition of KVC-Arts we'll hear from FNX Station Manager Frank Blanquet about the history and various aspects of FNX, as well as a couple of the programs which received nominations and/or wins - including Navajo Highways.

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David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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