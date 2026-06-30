KVC-Arts 6/28/26 - The Band SEPT - New Release, Videos & More

We were first introduced to the pop punk band, SEPT almost 2 years ago to the day, talking about their self titled EP among others. We had Ben Ochoa, Misa LAra and Bambi Marr in the studio quite recently to talk about the newest release, High Garden, as well as some of the video work involved. The conversation was extended enough to cover two KVC-Arts, though each installment stands quite nicely. Between the two shows we touch a bit on each song in one way or another.