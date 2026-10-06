KVC-Arts 9/20/26 - Finding Fretless with Paul Brett
David Fleming speaks with Paul Brett, author of “Finding Fretless – The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar." That guitar originated in Riverside, and the book is FILLED with Inland Empire people and locations. And quite a surprise as well, what with the number of guitars of name which came from Riverside. Some of the people who ended up WITH these guitars…there’s really a lot here.
David Fleming speaks with Paul Brett, author of “Finding Fretless – The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar." That guitar originated in Riverside, and the book is FILLED with Inland Empire people and locations. And quite a surprise as well, what with the number of guitars of name which came from Riverside. Some of the people who ended up WITH these guitars…there’s really a lot here.