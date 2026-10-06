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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/20/26 - Finding Fretless with Paul Brett

By David Fleming
Published October 6, 2026 at 1:33 PM PDT

David Fleming speaks with Paul Brett, author of “Finding Fretless – The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar." That guitar originated in Riverside, and the book is FILLED with Inland Empire people and locations. And quite a surprise as well, what with the number of guitars of name which came from Riverside. Some of the people who ended up WITH these guitars…there’s really a lot here.

David Fleming speaks with Paul Brett, author of “Finding Fretless – The Story of George Harrison’s Mad Guitar." That guitar originated in Riverside, and the book is FILLED with Inland Empire people and locations. And quite a surprise as well, what with the number of guitars of name which came from Riverside. Some of the people who ended up WITH these guitars…there’s really a lot here.

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David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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