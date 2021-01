With the coronavirus pandemic closing many small businesses, some owners of those businesses are asking politicians for help. But what about when a politician is a small business owner?

Ronaldo Fierro is a Riverside City Councilmember representing the 3rd Ward. He owns the cocktail bar W. Wolfskill and the restaurant The Salted Pig, both in downtown Riverside. Due to the coronavirus and the governor’s stay-at-home order, the bar is closed, and the restaurant is only offering take-out.