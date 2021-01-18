145 Coronavirus Vaccines Administered At Redlands Assisted Living Center

An assisted living site in Redlands administered 145 coronavirus vaccines on Friday, as the state rolls out vaccine eligibility to people over 65. 

115 residents and 30 associates at Mission Commons in Redlands received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday.

Karla Jerez is the general manager of Mission Commons.

She says despite some of the apprehension in the general public about the vaccine, the residents at Mission Commons were generally excited to receive it.

“Actually, all the residents are very excited about it, we have been waiting for it for quite some time. It’s a great opportunity. We’re just pleased to be able to offer this to all our residents and associates and to be part of one of the first communities in the country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine," Jerez says.

All but 13 of the facility’s residents received the vaccination, and will get their second shot in February.

Mission Commons has had 45 coronavirus cases since March.

