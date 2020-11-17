© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

11/17 KVCR Midday News: New COVID-19 Antibody Therapy, Governor Newsom Apology, and More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 17, 2020 at 12:18 PM PST
Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. A new COVID-19 antibody therapy is set for distribution.
  2. California officials imposed new restrictions across much of the state to tamp down the spread of COVID-19.
  3. Airbnb has cut its revenue by almost a third and was already losing money before the pandemic.
  4. Governor Newsom is apologizing for attending a birthday party earlier this month as COVID-19 cases surge.

