KVC-Arts 9/13/26 - Ron Eschete (RIP)
Jazz guitarist Ron Eschete plays in a way in which you can feel, and often grabs you at an emotional level. He was a adjunct professor at UC Fullerton and UC Long Beach, and gigged professionally in the region for decades. Ron Eschete passed away suddenly in May of 2026.
Jazz guitarist Ron Eschete plays in a way in which you can feel, and often grabs you at an emotional level. He was a adjunct professor at UC Fullerton and UC Long Beach, and gigged professionally in the region for decades. Ron Eschete passed away suddenly in May of 2026.