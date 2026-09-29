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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 9/13/26 - Ron Eschete (RIP)

By David Fleming
Published September 29, 2026 at 5:42 PM PDT

Jazz guitarist Ron Eschete plays in a way in which you can feel, and often grabs you at an emotional level. He was a adjunct professor at UC Fullerton and UC Long Beach, and gigged professionally in the region for decades. Ron Eschete passed away suddenly in May of 2026.

Jazz guitarist Ron Eschete plays in a way in which you can feel, and often grabs you at an emotional level. He was a adjunct professor at UC Fullerton and UC Long Beach, and gigged professionally in the region for decades. Ron Eschete passed away suddenly in May of 2026.

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David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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