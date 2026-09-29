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KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 8/30/26 - Eliane Elias' New Album

By David Fleming
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:50 PM PDT
06 87 95 28 94

David Fleming speaks with Eliane Elias about her newest release, Ao Vivo... a live concert recording.

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KVC-Arts KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
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