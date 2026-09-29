KVC-Arts 9/6/26 - More From Eliane Elias' New Album
Brazilian jazz, vocals, piano, and a live concert setting. More with Eliane Elias and David Fleming talking about her newest release, Ao Vivo. This performance captured on CD contains songs and tunes from her last couple of albums, Brazilian standards - including some, which have become standards in the US. A wonderful conversation about wonderful music!
Brazilian jazz, vocals, piano, and a live concert setting. More with Eliane Elias and David Fleming talking about her newest release, Ao Vivo. This performance captured on CD contains songs and tunes from her last couple of albums, Brazilian standards - including some, which have become standards in the US. A wonderful conversation about wonderful music!