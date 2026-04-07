KVC-Arts 4/5 26 - Lukather & Gilmour via Ritenour, RCC Concerts and More

Lee Ritenour... talking about his time with Steve Lukather... for a tune many associate with Jeff Beck... which originally came from Stevie Wonder. Also, a quick story about helping David Gilmour of all people out of a musical jam - he was stuck on where to go with the solo on one of Pink Floyd's MOST well-known tunes! Also - addressing the Ritenour release, Six-String Theory... which involves Lukather yet again!

Lots of absolutely legendary guitar right there... and there's more!

Peter Curtis joins us once again to talk about SEVERAL outstanding concerts coming up through the RCC Department of Music guitar program... Triada Guitar Trio, jazz guitarist Mimi Fox, and several RCC ensembles. More at rccguitar.com, and more still at rcccoilschoolforthearts.com Also, weekly jazz at back to the Grind in Riverside!

SO much in the world of guitar once again on the next KVC-Arts!