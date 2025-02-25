2/25 KVCR Midday News: SB To Use State Funds to Provide Rapid Housing, Joshua Tree Layoff, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino is set to use $1.3 million of state funds to provide rapid housing for homeless residents.

2. The Trump administration’s push to downsize the federal workforce reportedly includes six employees at Joshua Tree National Park.

3. The American Entertainment Hall of Fame SPC has set its 2025 Induction Ceremony for April 13th in Temecula.

4. Top Apple exec concedes he had doubts about app store fees imposed on alternative payment options.

5. Electricity prices vary widely across the U.S., with California’s rates being the highest, second only to Hawaii.