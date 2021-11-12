Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/12/21

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 21% decrease in new cases compared to last Thursday with 373. In the last seven days, 5.1% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations decreased over the last week by 14%, with 256 and 58 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, compared to last Thursday's numbers, there was a 30% increase in new covid cases with 441. Over the previous seven days, 4.9% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have increased by 10%, with 342. ICU cases increased by 13 since last Thursday with 95 patients.