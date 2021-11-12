© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 11/12/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published November 12, 2021 at 5:00 AM PST
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Over the last week, Riverside County has seen a decrease in new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. The opposite has occurred in the County of San Bernardino.

On Thursday, in Riverside County, there was a 21% decrease in new cases compared to last Thursday with 373. In the last seven days, 5.1% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations decreased over the last week by 14%, with 256 and 58 Covid ICU patients.

In San Bernardino County, compared to last Thursday's numbers, there was a 30% increase in new covid cases with 441. Over the previous seven days, 4.9% of all tests came back positive. Hospitalizations have increased by 10%, with 342. ICU cases increased by 13 since last Thursday with 95 patients.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for KALW in San Francisco, KFI in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
