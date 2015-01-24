Jazz Musician Jamie Cullum Shares Stories And Plays Live

Jamie Cullum is the UK's best-selling contemporary jazz artist. He's collaborated with Paul McCartney, Clint Eastwood and Pharrell Williams. On his latest album, Interlude, he covers some distinctive jazz songs, with the help of a few friends.

Cullum joined NPR's Scott Simon to share tidbits about his creative life — including how he got his first gig, playing piano amidst racks of of ladies' undergarments — and perform a few songs. Hear the conversation and the music at the audio link.

