Jazz Musician Jamie Cullum Shares Stories And Plays Live

By NPR Staff
Published January 24, 2015 at 5:42 AM PST
Jamie Cullum performs live in NPR's Studio 1.

Jamie Cullum is the UK's best-selling contemporary jazz artist. He's collaborated with Paul McCartney, Clint Eastwood and Pharrell Williams. On his latest album, Interlude, he covers some distinctive jazz songs, with the help of a few friends.

Cullum joined NPR's Scott Simon to share tidbits about his creative life — including how he got his first gig, playing piano amidst racks of of ladies' undergarments — and perform a few songs. Hear the conversation and the music at the audio link.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

