The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/22 KVCR Midday News: Riverside Vehicle Theft Taskforce, Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary Officially Designated, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 22, 2024 at 1:38 PM PDT

1. The Riverside County Board of Supervisors is slated to approve spending to support a taskforce focused on stopping vehicle thefts.

2. The Biden administration recently announced its officially designating the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary.

3. This year, 1100 zero emission electric school buses have replaced older diesel models in California.
Shareen Awad
