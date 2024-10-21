© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News: Dodgers make World Series and more local news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 21, 2024 at 4:09 PM PDT

1. Dodgers to face Yankees in the Fall Classic — marking their 12th World Series meeting and first since 1981.

2. Turpin caretakers sentenced to jail terms in Riverside County court last week.

3. Man admits to murdering his roomate in the Arlanza area of Riverside.

4. California Democratic and Republican party launch voter tools ahead of the election.

5. Kaiser Permanente mental health workers go on strike. LAist.

6. Biden Administration designates Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria