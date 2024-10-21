KVCR Midday News: Dodgers make World Series and more local news

1. Dodgers to face Yankees in the Fall Classic — marking their 12th World Series meeting and first since 1981.

2. Turpin caretakers sentenced to jail terms in Riverside County court last week.

3. Man admits to murdering his roomate in the Arlanza area of Riverside.

4. California Democratic and Republican party launch voter tools ahead of the election.

5. Kaiser Permanente mental health workers go on strike. LAist.

6. Biden Administration designates Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary. CapRadio.