KVC-Arts 3/15/26 Jeffrey Siegel's Keyboard Conversations

For forty-plus years, beyond being the soloist and/or pianist with many of the most renowned symphonies in the U.S. and beyond, Jeffrey Siegel has been performing/presenting "Keyboard Conversations." This is a concert setting, though before each piece he explains not only a bit of the history behind it and things to look forward to within the piece, but also some interesting facts one might not know, unless you happen to have REALLY studied the piece or composer. And then there's a Q&A after the concert to cover anything else.

David Fleming speaks with Siegel about this series - including the next one, "Music of Joy and Peace coming up soon at McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. And a bit of a sidetrack to Gershwin.