2/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Governor’s Homelessness Message Garners Bipartisan Support, and More

By Shareen Awad 4 minutes ago

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  1. Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State speech garners bipartisan support.
  2. This month could go on record as the driest February in Sacramento in more than 140 years.
  3. A Southern California man charged with bilking nearly $150 million out of investors in a digital currency scheme has agreed to enter a guilty plea to federal charges.
  4. U.S. immigration agents have arrested at least three people at a Northern California courthouse.

