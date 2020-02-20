2/20 Empire KVCR Midday News: Governor’s Homelessness Message Garners Bipartisan Support, and More

Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, Empire KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Governor Gavin Newsom’s State of the State speech garners bipartisan support. This month could go on record as the driest February in Sacramento in more than 140 years. A Southern California man charged with bilking nearly $150 million out of investors in a digital currency scheme has agreed to enter a guilty plea to federal charges. U.S. immigration agents have arrested at least three people at a Northern California courthouse.