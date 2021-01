Monday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

Riverside County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments today at noon for six upcoming vaccination clinics. UC Riverside held a virtual panel Wednesday afternoon with experts and university leaders to talk through expectations around the Biden-Harris Administration. The Cheech Marin Center in Downtown Riverside is moving forward with $10.7 million in funding for renovations.