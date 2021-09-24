© 2021 91.9 KVCR

News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/24/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published September 24, 2021 at 6:30 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
New cases of COVID-19 in Riverside and San Bernardino have continued to decline.

On Thursday, Riverside County reported another 486 new cases. Confirmed Covid Hospitalizations continue declining, with 462 confirmed current cases, over 50 down from last week. ICU Covid patient numbers have stayed steady in the county with 126.

In San Bernardino County, on Thursday, there were 588 new reported cases. There are currently 419 Covid Hospitalizations, and 128 ICU beds are filled in the county. Over the last 14 days, of the 21 fatal cases in the county with known vaccination status, 16 were not fully vaccinated, and five were.

