Local News

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/20/21

KVCR | By Jonathan Linden
Published August 20, 2021 at 5:00 AM PDT
A computer rendering of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Riverside and San Bernardino continue to rise.

On Thursday, Riverside County reported another 1,161 new cases, which put the county at 15,500 total new reported cases for August, one thousand more than February, during the last spike. There are currently 571 confirmed COVID hospitalization, a 17% increase since Monday, with 105 in the ICU.

In San Bernardino County, no new case numbers have not been released since Tuesday. There are currently 605 Hospitalizations and 147 ICU beds filled in the county. Both numbers at least a 15% increase since Monday.

Jonathan Linden
Jonathan Linden is a reporter for 91.9 KVCR in San Bernardino, CA. He joined KVCR in July 2021 and had previously interned for the station in the Spring of 2019. Outside of KVCR, Jonathan also interned for 91.7 KALW in San Francisco, KFI AM 640 in Burbank, and Radio HCJB in Quito, Ecuador.
