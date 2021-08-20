Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 08/20/21

On Thursday, Riverside County reported another 1,161 new cases, which put the county at 15,500 total new reported cases for August, one thousand more than February, during the last spike. There are currently 571 confirmed COVID hospitalization, a 17% increase since Monday, with 105 in the ICU.

In San Bernardino County, no new case numbers have not been released since Tuesday. There are currently 605 Hospitalizations and 147 ICU beds filled in the county. Both numbers at least a 15% increase since Monday.