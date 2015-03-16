Aid Organizations Say UN Has 'Failed' In Syria

The civil war in Syria will enter its fifth year.

More than 220,000 people have been killed in a conflict which shows no sign of easing and which has driven more than eleven-million Syrians from their homes.

As the crisis continues, more than 20 major international aid organizations are accusing the United Nations of “failing to rise to the biggest humanitarian challenge the world has faced in modern times.”

The BBC’s Jim Muir reports.



Reporter

Jim Muir, Middle East correspondent for the BBC. He tweets @MuirJim.

