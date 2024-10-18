Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/18/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. A man who was arrested outside Trump’s rally in Coachella on Saturday is suing the Riverside County sheriff over calling him a threat to the former president.

2. Some of the Trump supporters who attended the rally in Coachella say they were stranded in the dark without rides back to their cars in remote parking lots.

3. The Riverside City Council has rejected a proposed law to ban face masks, metal containers and wooden sticks at protests.

4. And lastly today, the US Environmental Protection Agency will allow California air regulators to crack down on pollution from Inland Empire warehouses.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.

