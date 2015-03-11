© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Senate Committee Considers Obama's War Request

Published March 11, 2015 at 9:06 AM PDT
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (right) talks with U.S. Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter prior to testifying before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington, D.C., March 11, 2015. Kerry urged lawmakers Wednesday to give President Barack Obama updated war powers to go after Islamic jihadists at 'a pivotal hour' in the battle against the militants. (Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images)
Three of the nation’s top national security officials are defending President Barack Obama’s proposal for new war powers to fight Islamic State militants.

The testimony at a Senate hearing comes as Democrats worry that the request could lead to a full-scale U.S. ground war in the Mideast.

Republicans, meanwhile, don’t want the resolution to tie the hands of the commander in chief. The legislation will set up the first war vote in Congress in 13 years.

Molly O’Toole of Defense One joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

