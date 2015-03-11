Senate Committee Considers Obama's War Request

Three of the nation’s top national security officials are defending President Barack Obama’s proposal for new war powers to fight Islamic State militants.

The testimony at a Senate hearing comes as Democrats worry that the request could lead to a full-scale U.S. ground war in the Mideast.

Republicans, meanwhile, don’t want the resolution to tie the hands of the commander in chief. The legislation will set up the first war vote in Congress in 13 years.

Molly O’Toole of Defense One joins Here & Now’s Robin Young with details.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.

Guest

Molly O’Toole, politics reporter for Defense One. She tweets @mollymotoole.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.