© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

As Scott Walker Signs 'Right-To-Work' Bill, What Is Status Of Unions?

Published March 9, 2015 at 9:53 AM PDT
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker fields questions from Bruce Rastetter at the Iowa Ag Summit on March 7, 2015 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker today signed a bill will ban any labor contracts that require private sector workers to pay union fees. Republicans had pushed the measure through Wisconsin, and the state will now be the 25th in the country with a “right-to-work” law.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at how unions are doing, in public opinion and across the country, with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic.

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.