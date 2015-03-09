As Scott Walker Signs 'Right-To-Work' Bill, What Is Status Of Unions?

Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker today signed a bill will ban any labor contracts that require private sector workers to pay union fees. Republicans had pushed the measure through Wisconsin, and the state will now be the 25th in the country with a “right-to-work” law.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson takes a look at how unions are doing, in public opinion and across the country, with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic.

Guest

Derek Thompson, senior editor at The Atlantic. He tweets @DKThomp.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.