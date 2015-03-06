© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Scott Walker Lays Groundwork For White House Bid

Published March 6, 2015 at 10:25 AM PST
Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker acknowledges the crowd after his speech at the 42nd annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) February 26, 2015 in National Harbor, Maryland.
Wisconsin’s Republican Governor Scott Walker continues to send strong signals that he will run for president.

He recently opened an office in New Hampshire and has jumped out to an early lead in Iowa polling. He is expected to make a decision on whether to seek the nomination sometime this summer.

Walker is billing himself as the fresh face among GOP presidential candidates and his policies have made him appealing to conservatives.

On Monday, he will add another feather to his cap, signing anti-union “right-to-work” legislation. While this is a victory for Walker, it comes at a time when recent gaffes are causing some of his supporters to wonder if he’s ready for the rigors of a presidential campaign.

From the Here & Now Contributors Network, Marti Mikkelson of WUWM reports on the ups and downs of Governor Walker’s early path to the White House.

