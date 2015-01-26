'Potentially Historic' Blizzard To Hit Northeast

Across the Northeast, people are gearing up for what forecasters say is likely to be a severe and “potentially historic” blizzard, in which snowfall could be measured in feet.

Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson talks to Peter Judge of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about what the state is doing to prepare. Boston officials have already said public transportation will be closed on Tuesday

Guest

Peter Judge, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.