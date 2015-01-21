© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Australian Bushfires Leave Koalas And Kangaroos Badly Burned

Published January 21, 2015 at 9:40 AM PST

It’s summertime in Australia, and bushfires are always a problem. But this season it’s been really bad — the worst in more than three decades if you measure by area burned.

There have been no human fatalities, but the fire has taken a heavy toll on wildlife. Many animals have been killed, others badly injured.

After the firefighters go through the areas, then it’s the veterinarians’ turn. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with the vet who leads these veterinary responses, Rachel Westcott of South Australian Veterinary Emergency Management (SAVEM).

Rachel Westcott leads the veterinary responses in South Australia after bushfires. (Courtesy)
