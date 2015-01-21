Australian Bushfires Leave Koalas And Kangaroos Badly Burned

It’s summertime in Australia, and bushfires are always a problem. But this season it’s been really bad — the worst in more than three decades if you measure by area burned.

There have been no human fatalities, but the fire has taken a heavy toll on wildlife. Many animals have been killed, others badly injured.

After the firefighters go through the areas, then it’s the veterinarians’ turn. Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with the vet who leads these veterinary responses, Rachel Westcott of South Australian Veterinary Emergency Management (SAVEM).

Guest

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.