Police Dispatcher Listens To Burglary In Progress

Published April 9, 2014 at 4:33 AM PDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Two men in Minnesota have been charged with burglary. They attempted to rob a car repair shop but they were intercepted by police while carrying a television out of the building. A dispatcher was able to send the police right to the scene of the crime. It actually was not too difficult to figure out their plan. This is because one of the men accidentally pocket-dialed 911. The dispatcher listened in as the men reviewed all the details the police needed. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.