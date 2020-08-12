Newsom Appoints Joseph Williams to California's Community Colleges Board of Governors

By 1 hour ago

Joseph Williams
Credit SBCCD.org

Following a recent appointment by Governore Gavin Newsom, the Inland Empire now has a local voice on the statewide California Community Colleges Board of Governors. KVCR's Rick Dulock called the appointee to find out more.

Tags: 
higher education