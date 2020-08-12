Newsom Appoints Joseph Williams to California's Community Colleges Board of Governors

Following a recent appointment by Governore Gavin Newsom, the Inland Empire now has a local voice on the statewide California Community Colleges Board of Governors. KVCR's Rick Dulock called the appointee to find out more.
KVCR's Rick Dulock in conversation with new Board of Governors appointee and San Bernardino Community College District trustee, Joseph Williams. FULL DISCLOSURE: The KVCR stations are owned and operated by the San Bernardino Community College District. Joseph Williams is an elected member of the District's Board of Trustees.