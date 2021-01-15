New Dates and Virtual Program Announced For Modernism Week

Tickets to Palm Springs’ 21st annual Modernism Week are now available online. The event recently postponed its in-person events to April due to the pandemic.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

In a blog post, Modernism Week explained the delay gives more time for the region’s health status to improve and for the event to make additional safety accommodations for the public.

Masks will be required for all in-person events scheduled from April 8 to 18 and will include architectural tours, a car show and a cocktail event.

There will be online programming for those who want to stay home. During the entire month of February, more than 20 on-demand video programs will be available online, and a virtual auction will be held during the first two weeks of February.

To learn more, visit the Modernism Week website at mwkly.com.