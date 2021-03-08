Computer Science Workshop for Inland Middle School Girls Returns

A free online workshop designed to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science is coming to the Inland Empire this month.

Middle school girls, administrators and parents from Riverside and San Bernardino County are invited to attend the CyberIE Girls, formerly known as the CyberSB workshop on Saturday, March 13.

Hosted by the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools and the Riverside County Office of Education, the event aims to inspire interest in computer science – a field with significant underrepresentation of women in K-12 education, college and in the workforce.

The virtual event will feature a panel of women computer scientists and workshops on topics like cyber-security, web design and coding.

