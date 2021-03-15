Brazilian Strain Of Coronavirus Confirmed In San Bernardino County

The first known California case of the Brazilian strain of the coronavirus has been found in San Bernardino County.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

According to San Bernardino County health officials, a San Bernardino man in his 40s is the first person in the state confirmed to have the P.1 variant.

The man was tested on March 2 and was confirmed to have the variant on March 13.

According to the county, contact tracers have been communicating with the man, who has been self-isolating at home.

County officials are investigating how he was exposed to the variant.

The P.1 strain is believed to be more contagious than the “common” version of the virus, though there’s no evidence it leads to harsher cases of COVID-19.

County health officials recommended everyone in the county get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible.

Since the pandemic began last year, there have been 288,868 confirmed cases of the virus and 3,512 deaths confirmed in San Bernardino County.