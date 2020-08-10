8/10/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Monday Morning Inciweb

For the second day in a row, firefighters were successful in keeping the Apple Fire footprint from expanding. Containment for the fire, which officials say was ignited by diesel exhaust on Friday, July 31st increased from 40% to 42% on Sunday. Evacuation Warnings for Forest Falls, Rimrock, and Pioneertown have been lifted. In addition, Evacuation Warnings in Riverside County have been removed. The Evacuation Warning for Morongo Valley remains in place. The decreased threat to life and property marks another success in this firefighting operation.

Some personnel and equipment were released on sunday as the focus shifted from structural protection to backcountry firefighting operations. Along the northern perimeter of the fire, much of the fireline is not accessible by foot. For that reason, Wildland Fire Modules were transported by helicopter to this area to scout opportunities for natural barriers to limit the fire spread. Additional crews hiked narrow ridges to look for fires ignited by embers outside the perimeter. No spot fires were found. Sunday night, firefighters’ also focused on the eastern perimeter, with mop up activities.

There have been three injuries attributed to the Apple Fire and four homes were destroyed.

Resources in the fight as of Sunday night include 2,229 personnel are assigned to the blaze, with: 40 Hand Crews

164 Engines

17 Dozers

20 Helicopters

2 Fixed wing aircraft

33 Water Tenders