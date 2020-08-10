8/10/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Monday Morning Inciweb

By Rick Dulock 51 minutes ago

For the second day in a row, firefighters were successful in keeping the Apple Fire footprint from expanding. Containment for the fire, which officials say was ignited by diesel exhaust on Friday, July 31st increased from 40% to 42% on Sunday. Evacuation Warnings for Forest Falls, Rimrock, and Pioneertown have been lifted. In addition, Evacuation Warnings in Riverside County have been removed. The Evacuation Warning for Morongo Valley remains in place. The decreased threat to life and property marks another success in this firefighting operation. 

Some personnel and equipment were released on sunday as the focus shifted from structural protection to backcountry firefighting operations. Along the northern perimeter of the fire, much of the fireline is not accessible by foot. For that reason, Wildland Fire Modules were transported by helicopter to this area to scout opportunities for natural barriers to limit the fire spread. Additional crews hiked narrow ridges to look for fires ignited by embers outside the perimeter. No spot fires were found. Sunday night, firefighters’ also focused on the eastern perimeter, with mop up activities.

There have been three injuries attributed to the Apple Fire and four homes were destroyed.
Resources in the fight as of Sunday night include 2,229 personnel are assigned to the blaze, with: 40 Hand Crews
164 Engines
17 Dozers
20 Helicopters
2 Fixed wing aircraft
33 Water Tenders

Tags: 
apple fire

Related Content

8/9/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Sunday Morning Inciweb

By Aug 9, 2020
inciweb

Current Situation (Inciweb 8/9/2020):

8/8/2020 - APPLE FIRE UPDATE - Saturday Morning Inciweb

By Aug 8, 2020
Rick Dulock - KVCR

According to inciweb’s Saturday morning update, the Apple Fire, which started Friday, July 31 near Cherry Valley has now burned 32,412 acres and is 35% contained. Three people have been injured and four homes have burned. The number of personnel assigned to fight the Apple Fire has increased to 2,845. This includes 42 hand crews, 276 engines, 24 dozers, 40 water tenders, 18 helicopters and two airplanes.
The Current Situation (inciweb  8/8/2020 at 9:10 a.m.):

The Apple Fire - Tuesday Afternoon Update

By Benjamin Purper Aug 4, 2020

The Apple Fire north of Cherry Valley is now at 15% containment and 26,850 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Evacuation orders for the following areas in Riverside County are lifted: all areas east of Oak Glen Road in Riverside County all areas west of Potrero Road and north of Wilson Street in Riverside County.

The evacuation warning for the following areas of Riverside County remains in effect: all areas east of Potrero Road, north of Morongo Road, and west of Whitewater Canyon.

The Apple Fire - Monday Morning Update

By Aug 3, 2020
Facebook / CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department

The Apple Fire, which started near Cherry Valley around 5:00 PM on Friday, has burned over 26,450 acres and there is currently 5% containment.  Much of the northern and eastern edge of the fire is in very steep, rugged hillsides which is not accessible to firefighting vehicles.  Firefighters continue to work to slow the spread of the fire using all resources available including helicopters, fixed wing air tankers, ground equipment and hand-crews.