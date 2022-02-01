2/1 KVCR Midday News: Supreme Court Nominations, Housing Policy Leadership Academy, Freeway Shutdown, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:



Two San Bernardino city council members have been chosen to participate in a housing policy leadership academy.

After record precipitation in October and December, there’s no rain or snow in the forecast for California, which is a pattern that was also seen during 2013’s record-breaking drought.

California figures prominently in who President Joe Biden nominates to the U.S. Supreme Court, following Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement.

A man likely killed by a homemade bomb was found near an Antioch high school.

The westbound 60 freeway between Beaumont and Moreno Valley will be shut down every night this week for ongoing construction.