KVCR Midday News Report

2/1 KVCR Midday News: Supreme Court Nominations, Housing Policy Leadership Academy, Freeway Shutdown, & More

Published February 1, 2022 at 11:16 AM PST
Midday News - Rubidoux.png

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

  • Two San Bernardino city council members have been chosen to participate in a housing policy leadership academy.
  • After record precipitation in October and December, there’s no rain or snow in the forecast for California, which is a pattern that was also seen during 2013’s record-breaking drought.
  • California figures prominently in who President Joe Biden nominates to the U.S. Supreme Court, following Stephen Breyer’s retirement announcement.
  • A man likely killed by a homemade bomb was found near an Antioch high school.
  • The westbound 60 freeway between Beaumont and Moreno Valley will be shut down every night this week for ongoing construction.

KVCR Midday News ReportLocal news
Latest Episodes